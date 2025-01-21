Cowboys get absolutely roasted by Community Notes on X

The Dallas Cowboys have not made a deep postseason run in nearly three decades, and they recently were given an unsolicited reminder of that.

Following the Divisional Round of the playoffs on Sunday, a fan pointed out on X that it seems like the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills are always in the AFC Championship Game while the NFC Championship game features different teams every year. A Dallas fan then chimed in and said the NFC is the same, with the Cowboys, Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers reaching the conference title game each year.

That’s when X’s Community Notes, which is the platform’s fact-checking feature, came in with a flying elbow drop from the top rope.

“The Cowboys haven’t made the NFC Championship Game in 29 years and counting,” the added context read.

Community Notes with the ratio of the century 😂💀 pic.twitter.com/PM2lP0tw1Z — Odds Shark (@OddsShark) January 21, 2025

The Cowboys should probably find a way to scrub that from the internet before Jerry Jones sees it.

Dallas has not been to an NFC Championship Game since 1995. They have won just five playoff games since then. The fan who believes they made the conference title game every year must be stuck living in the Troy Aikman era.

The Cowboys are not the first team to fall victim to a ruthless fact-check, but that one may have been the most savage.