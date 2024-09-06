Ravens fell victim to ruthless fact-check on their social media post

The Baltimore Ravens had one of their social media posts ruthlessly fact-checked during their game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday night.

The Ravens scored what appeared to be a miraculous touchdown with just seconds remaining in their eventual 27-20 loss to the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. Tight end Isaiah Likely caught a pass in the back of the end zone from Lamar Jackson that was initially ruled a touchdown, which would have gotten the Ravens to within an extra point of tying the game.

Upon review, however, it became clear that Likely’s toe was on the line, so the pass was incomplete. You can see the video here.

When the play was initially called a touchdown, the Ravens’ official X account shared the video and captioned it “TOUCHDOWN OMG!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!” The post was quickly flagged by community notes, which is X’s fact-checking feature, with a reply that said, “No, it wasn’t.”

Ravens caught a stray from Community Notes pic.twitter.com/RdgUgXufDb — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 6, 2024

The Ravens did not delete the post, so perhaps they were hoping to will the touchdown into existence.

Between the fact-check and the big breaks that Kansas City caught in the AFC Championship Game rematch, the Ravens had themselves a very tough night.