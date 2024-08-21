 Skip to main content
Cowboys to sign former Pro Bowl DL

August 21, 2024
by Larry Brown
Cowboys helmet on the field

Oct 16, 2016; Green Bay, WI, USA; A Dallas Cowboys helmet sits on the field prior to the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Dallas won 30-16. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Cowboys are hoping that Linval Joseph has something left in the tank.

The Cowboys are signing Joseph to a 1-year deal that includes $2.5 million guaranteed. According to NFL Media, the deal can be worth up to $4 million.

The 35-year-old Joseph has played 14 seasons in the NFL. He made the Pro Bowl in 2016 and 2017 while with the Minnesota Vikings. Joseph played in 7 games for the Buffalo Bills last season and had 12 tackles with one sack.

Joseph is listed at 6-foot-4 and nearly 330 pounds, so it’s clear the Cowboys are prioritizing an upgrade in size. They also added Jordan Phillips in a trade with the Giants last week, and Phillips is even bigger at 6-foot-6 and 340 pounds.

Jerry Jones had said his Cowboys were looking for more nose tackles and have made good on that declaration.

