Cowboys sign future Hall of Famer

The Dallas Cowboys have found a potential replacement for starting left tackle Tyron Smith.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reported on Monday that the Cowboys have reached an agreement with Jason Peters. The nine-time Pro Bowler will begin on the practice squad but should have a legitimate chance to start at some point.

Smith suffered a knee injury in practice on Aug. 24 and is expected to be out until at least December.

Peters appeared in 15 games for the Chicago Bears last season. The 40-year-old spent 12 seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles before that and was consistently one of the best offensive linemen in the NFL. He made the Pro Bowl every season from 2013-2016.

The Cowboys drafted a tackle in the first round when they selected Tulsa’s Tyler Smith. He could be the one protecting Dak Prescott’s blind side in Week 1 and beyond, depending on how quickly Peters gets up to speed.