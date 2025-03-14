Cowboys sign former 1,000-yard rusher

The Dallas Cowboys struggled to find consistency at running back last season, and they have brought in another veteran in hopes of addressing the issue.

Miles Sanders agreed to a one-year deal with the Cowboys early Friday morning, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

Sanders was released by the Carolina Panthers on Tuesday following a disappointing stint with the team. He signed a 4-year, $25.4 million deal with Carolina two years ago and turned out to be a colossal free-agent bust.

Feb 28, 2019; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Penn State running back Miles Sanders (RB20) speaks to the media during the 2019 NFL Combine at the Indianapolis Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports

Sanders rushed for just 432 yards and averaged a lowly 3.3 yards per carry in his first season with the Panthers in 2023. That led to almost immediate criticism from fans, which seemed to bother Sanders.

The 27-year-old Sanders eventually lost his job to Chuba Hubbard, who signed a 4-year, $33.2 million extension with the Panthers midway through last season. Sanders rushed for 205 yards and 2 touchdowns in 11 games in 2024 while only playing a complimentary role.

Sanders does have potential in the right offense, however. He landed his big deal with Carolina after rushing for 1,269 yards and 11 touchdowns with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2022. Sanders averaged 4.9 yards per carry that year.

Rico Dowdle was the Cowboys’ leading rusher last season with 1,079 yards. He and Sanders have swapped places, as Dowdle agreed to a free-agent deal with the Panthers on Thursday.

The Cowboys also signed former Denver Broncos running back Javonte Williams earlier this week. It would not be a surprise if they draft a running back as well.