Miles Sanders responds to Panthers fans who booed team

The Carolina Panthers are off to a brutal start to the season, and some home fans were vocal in expressing their dissatisfaction during Sunday’s loss to the Minnesota Vikings. Miles Sanders was not happy about that.

Sanders rushed for just 19 yards on 13 carries in Carolina’s 21-13 loss, which dropped the team to 0-4 on the season. After the game, the veteran running back was asked how he felt about fans at Bank of America Stadium booing the home team.

I asked Miles Sanders about the boos “It’s not cool” pic.twitter.com/jAPCsKeuiW — Carolina Blitz (@KeepBlitzin) October 2, 2023

“It’s not cool. It’s not cool at all, especially at home,” Sanders said. “It’s just not a good feeling.”

Some interpreted that as Sanders’ way of scolding Panthers fans, but that did not seem to be the message he was trying to send. Sanders was saying it is a bad feeling to have boos rain down on you when playing in your own stadium, but he probably understands the frustration. He also told reporters the Panthers are “not playing good football.”

Panthers RB Miles Sanders: ‘’Honestly, we’re not playing good football.’’ pic.twitter.com/tifu3EsR1x — David Newton (@DNewtonespn) October 1, 2023

Sanders signed a four-year, $25.4 million contract with Carolina this past offseason. He has struggled thus far with his new team, as has rookie quarterback Bryce Young. The former Alabama star has experienced some serious growing pains already.

Things are not going to get any easier for the Panthers in the coming weeks. They travel to Detroit to face the Lions next week and are on the road against the Miami Dolphins in Week 6. Carolina then has a date with the Houston Texans, who have looked surprisingly good with rookie CJ Stroud leading the way. Stroud’s early success has probably left Panthers fans even more frustrated, as the team picked Young ahead of Stroud.

The only way to stop fans from booing is to play better. Sanders and his teammates all have to do that.