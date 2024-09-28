 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditFriday, September 27, 2024

Cowboys Pro Bowler could end up on injured reserve

September 27, 2024
by Larry Brown
Read
DeMarcus Lawrence looking ahead

Dec 23, 2018; Arlington, TX, USA; Dallas Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence (90) in action against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Cowboys’ defense took a couple of hits in the team’s 20-15 win over the New York Giants on Thursday night.

Not only did Micah Parsons suffer an ankle injury, but defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence also got hurt.

Lawrence has a foot injury that is expected to keep him out at least four weeks. That makes Lawrence a candidate to be placed on injured reserve.

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy said Friday the injuries to both Lawrence and Parsons were worse than the team initially believed.

Parsons has a high ankle sprain.

Lawrence has been with the Cowboys since 2014 and is a four-time Pro Bowler. He has 14 tackles and 3 sacks in four games but now will miss a good chunk of the season for the 2-2 Cowboys.

Article Tags

Demarcus Lawrence
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus