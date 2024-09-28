Cowboys Pro Bowler could end up on injured reserve

The Dallas Cowboys’ defense took a couple of hits in the team’s 20-15 win over the New York Giants on Thursday night.

Not only did Micah Parsons suffer an ankle injury, but defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence also got hurt.

Lawrence has a foot injury that is expected to keep him out at least four weeks. That makes Lawrence a candidate to be placed on injured reserve.

#Cowboys Pro Bowl DE DeMarcus Lawrence is out at least four weeks with a mid-foot sprain, sources say, making him a prime candidate to land on Injured Reserve. At that point he’ll be reevaluated. Coach Mike McCarthy said his injury is worse than that of Micah Parsons. pic.twitter.com/aXReqJulGW — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 27, 2024

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy said Friday the injuries to both Lawrence and Parsons were worse than the team initially believed.

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said DeMarcus Lawrence’s foot sprain is worse than Micah Parsons’ ankle injury. McCarthy said both players will have second opinions, but both injuries are worse than they originally anticipated — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) September 27, 2024

Parsons has a high ankle sprain.

Lawrence has been with the Cowboys since 2014 and is a four-time Pro Bowler. He has 14 tackles and 3 sacks in four games but now will miss a good chunk of the season for the 2-2 Cowboys.