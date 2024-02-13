Haason Reddick responds to report about his future with Eagles

Haason Reddick may seek a new contract from the Philadelphia Eagles this offseason, but that does not mean the star pass-rusher wants to be traded.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reported on Sunday that Reddick has received permission from the Eagles to seek a trade. That may be the case, but Reddick says he did not request it.

Reddick told Jordan Schultz of Bleacher Report on Tuesday that he wants to sign an extension and remain in Philadelphia. The 29-year-old also reiterated via social media that he never asked the Eagles to trade him.

“Never asked for a trade. However, I do understand it’s a business. Preparing for whatever is next!” Reddick wrote.

Never asked for a trade. However, I do understand it’s a business. Preparing for whatever is next! https://t.co/KwNaAUl7HO — Haason 7 Reddick (blue check) (@Haason7Reddick) February 13, 2024

Schultz added that the Eagles are aware that Reddick is entering the final year of his current contract and wants a new deal. That is reportedly why the team gave Reddick’s camp permission to explore potential trades.

Reddick may not have asked for a trade, but the fact that the Eagles told him he is free to seek one could be an indicator that the two sides disagree on how much Reddick is worth.

Reddick signed a 3-year, $45 million deal with Philadelphia prior to the 2022 season. He had 11 sacks this year after posting a career-high 16 in 2022. He has double-digit sacks in each of his last four seasons and is likely looking for a contract that would make him one of the highest-paid edge rushers in football.