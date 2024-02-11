Eagles give All-Pro permission to seek trade

The Philadelphia Eagles collapsed down the stretch this season before losing in the first round of the playoffs, and they may begin the offseason by moving on from one of their best players.

Veteran pass-rusher Haason Reddick has received permission from the Eagles to seek a trade, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media. Reddick is entering the final season of a 3-year, $45 million deal he signed with Philadelphia prior to the 2022 season.

Reddick had 11 sacks this year after posting a career-high 16 in 2022. He has double-digit sacks in each of his last four seasons and is likely looking for a contract that would make him one of the highest-paid edge rushers in football.

The Eagles struggled defensively over the second half of the season, and they have brought in a new big-name coordinator to address those issues. While Reddick was one of their best players all year, Philadelphia’s decision-makers appear open to moving the 29-year-old if the right offer comes along.