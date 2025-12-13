Cowboys’ relationship with former All-Pro may be ‘severed’

The Dallas Cowboys may have alienated one of their star players to the point of no return.

The Cowboys announced Saturday that cornerback Trevon Diggs will not be activated for Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings. The move was made despite the fact that Diggs had a full week of practice and says he is healthy enough to play.

NFL reporter Jordan Schultz reported that the relationship between Diggs and the Cowboys has “soured” and may even be “severed.”

Sources: #Cowboys All-Pro CB Trevon Diggs will not play Sunday vs the Vikings.



This comes after what was described to me as a “great week of practice,” while multiple sources tell me the relationship between Diggs and the organization has “soured” and “been severed.”



Diggs,… pic.twitter.com/ncFINVrMbn — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) December 13, 2025

Diggs has been on injured reserve since mid-October due to a concussion he suffered at home. The Cowboys have activated his 21-day practice window, but must fully activate him next week or leave him on injured reserve for the remainder of the season.

Diggs is best remembered for his 2021 season when he intercepted 11 passes and was named first-team All-Pro. He has only played in 19 games over the last three seasons, largely due to knee injuries. He has 18 tackles in six games for the Cowboys this year.

The Cowboys signed Diggs to a five-year, $97 million contract extension in 2023. The team could save as much as $15.5 million by releasing him this offseason, an outcome which is starting to feel increasingly possible.