Cowboys expected to make long-awaited move in Week 18

January 3, 2025
by Renzo Pocholo Salao
Dallas CowboysJerry JonesTrey Lance
Cowboys helmet on the field

Oct 16, 2016; Green Bay, WI, USA; A Dallas Cowboys helmet sits on the field prior to the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Dallas won 30-16. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Dallas Cowboys fans may finally get a real glimpse of Trey Lance during the team’s final game of the regular season.

Cooper Rush could still be the starting quarterback for the Cowboys’ Week 18 contest against the Washington Commanders at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. But with Dallas having nothing to play for, Lance is reportedly expected to play “significant snaps” for the first time in his Cowboys career.

Reporters had badgered Cowboys owner Jerry Jones about the possibility of Lance getting a chance to play ever since Dak Prescott went down with a season-ending injury in November.

In weeks past, Jones had shot down the idea. But during a Friday appearance on 105.3 The Fan, Jones sounded more cryptic than usual when asked about the Cowboys’ Week 18 starter.

“You know, we’re obviously, for competitive reasons, we’re basically not saying until gameday,” Jones said, via Pro Football Talk’s Charean Williams.

The Cowboys acquired Lance in a trade with the San Francisco 49ers before the start of the 2023 season.

The former No. 3 overall pick did not take the field at all during his first season in Dallas. This season, Lance has gone a combined 5/7 for 22 yards and an interception in three games played.

