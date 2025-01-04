Cowboys expected to make long-awaited move in Week 18

Dallas Cowboys fans may finally get a real glimpse of Trey Lance during the team’s final game of the regular season.

Cooper Rush could still be the starting quarterback for the Cowboys’ Week 18 contest against the Washington Commanders at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. But with Dallas having nothing to play for, Lance is reportedly expected to play “significant snaps” for the first time in his Cowboys career.

From The Insiders on @NFLNetwork: The #Cowboys have a decision to make on coach Mike McCarthy, but with the hay in the barn for the final game, sources say QB Trey Lance is expected to play his first significant snaps of the season. pic.twitter.com/QyvtzJ5aml — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 4, 2025

Reporters had badgered Cowboys owner Jerry Jones about the possibility of Lance getting a chance to play ever since Dak Prescott went down with a season-ending injury in November.

In weeks past, Jones had shot down the idea. But during a Friday appearance on 105.3 The Fan, Jones sounded more cryptic than usual when asked about the Cowboys’ Week 18 starter.

“You know, we’re obviously, for competitive reasons, we’re basically not saying until gameday,” Jones said, via Pro Football Talk’s Charean Williams.

The Cowboys acquired Lance in a trade with the San Francisco 49ers before the start of the 2023 season.

The former No. 3 overall pick did not take the field at all during his first season in Dallas. This season, Lance has gone a combined 5/7 for 22 yards and an interception in three games played.