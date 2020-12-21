Cris Collinsworth dismisses long held myth about piles in football

Cris Collinsworth dismissed what he considers to be a long held myth about piles in football.

The New York Giants fumbled a kickoff return in the second quarter of their game on Sunday night against the Cleveland Browns. They were able to recover, but it led to some interesting commentary from Collinsworth.

“Been in a few of those piles and everybody talks about ‘you get punched, you get this.’ No you don’t. You can’t even move! So the ball’s either in your hands or it’s not. There’s no in between. There’s no punching, there’s nothing. Might pinch once in a while, but you’re not giving up the ball for that,” Collinsworth said.

So there you have it. All that talk about guys biting, grabbing body parts, punching each other might be exaggerated. Collinsworth says there is some pinching, but nothing as bad as what the rumors say.

However, we have seen some examples of eye gouging going on, but that is rare.