Cardboard cutout fans at Super Bowl had viewers fooled

February 7, 2021
by Larry Brown

Super Bowl cutout fans

Super Bowl LV between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs looked like a packed house at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla., which had fans fooled.

Numerous viewers commented on how many fans were in attendance at the game. Some found that to be concerning given the COVID-19 pandemic.

There is one key thing those fans did not realize: many of the seats in the stadium were filled with cardboard cutouts.

Raymond James Stadium has a seating capacity just under 66,000. 25,000 live fans are there — 7,500 of which are vaccinated healthcare workers. 30,000 fans are cutouts and were used to help distance the live fans from one another.

The Bucs and Chiefs were among the NFL teams that had fans attend games during the regular season, so they have been used to playing in front of a limited crowd this season. The cutouts probably were surprising for them too though.

