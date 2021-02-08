Cardboard cutout fans at Super Bowl had viewers fooled

Super Bowl LV between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs looked like a packed house at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla., which had fans fooled.

Numerous viewers commented on how many fans were in attendance at the game. Some found that to be concerning given the COVID-19 pandemic.

the NFL: the crowd at the Super Bowl will be limited to 22,000 socially distanced fans the crowd at the Super Bowl: pic.twitter.com/LaQYIeldr6 — Rodger Sherman (@rodger) February 7, 2021

I am living for all of these COVID hero tributes in the #SuperBowl , but it seems kinda ironic that the stadiums seem to be packed — Sarah Marie (@lasarahgee) February 7, 2021

There is one key thing those fans did not realize: many of the seats in the stadium were filled with cardboard cutouts.

The stands are packed right now – with fan cardboard cutouts. #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/qcd1MEqMdP — Dennis Waszak Jr. (@DWAZ73) February 7, 2021

Raymond James Stadium has a seating capacity just under 66,000. 25,000 live fans are there — 7,500 of which are vaccinated healthcare workers. 30,000 fans are cutouts and were used to help distance the live fans from one another.

According to the NFL: The official attendance at Raymond James Stadium for Super Bowl LV will be: 25,000 fans and 30,000 cutouts. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 2, 2021

The Bucs and Chiefs were among the NFL teams that had fans attend games during the regular season, so they have been used to playing in front of a limited crowd this season. The cutouts probably were surprising for them too though.