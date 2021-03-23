Dabo Swinney weighs in on Deshaun Watson sexual assault lawsuits

Deshaun Watson has been accused of sexual assault by 14 women and counting, and his college coach is among those who are surprised by the allegations.

Dabo Swinney said after Clemson’s practice on Monday that he is “disappointed” by the Watson situation. He said he won’t speculate on “all the legal stuff” but spoke glowingly of Watson’s character.

“All I can tell you is that I have known Deshaun since he was in the ninth grade and that he has been nothing but exemplary in every area that I have ever known him in,” Swinney said, via Will Vandervort of The Clemson Insider. “Three years here, as a player, I think I had a chance to yell at him one time because he was five minutes late to a team meeting that he overslept for. And that is it. That is the Deshaun I know. I can only base my thought on my experiences with him, which have been wonderful. Again, I love him like a son and we will just have to see where everything else goes from there.”

The latest lawsuit against Watson describes the Houston Texans star as a “serial predator.” You can read more details from it here.

Tony Buzbee, the attorney representing the alleged victims in all of the lawsuits against Watson, says as many as 24 women have had similar experiences with the quarterback. Watson’s agent sent a tweet last week accusing the alleged victims of lying for financial gain. One woman who claims to have given Watson several massages defended the Pro Bowler on social media.

Watson was a Heisman Trophy finalist at Clemson and led the Tigers to a national championship in 2016.