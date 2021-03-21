 Skip to main content
Woman defends Deshaun Watson over massages

March 20, 2021
by Larry Brown

Deshaun Watson

Deshaun Watson is facing numerous allegations about his conduct during massages, but one woman is defending him.

A woman who goes by “Lala” on social media sent a tweet Friday about her relationship with Watson. She claims she has given Watson several massages, and “not once did it turn sexual.” She says it was “always professional.”

This woman does not have any significant information on her social media profiles, such as a full name, actual profession, or more about her identity. She does have lots of photos of herself in skimpy outfits though.

The attorney suing Watson claims to have allegations from at least 22 women. The agent for the Houston Texans quarterback claims the woman accusing his client of improper behavior are lying.

