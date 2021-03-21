Woman defends Deshaun Watson over massages

Deshaun Watson is facing numerous allegations about his conduct during massages, but one woman is defending him.

A woman who goes by “Lala” on social media sent a tweet Friday about her relationship with Watson. She claims she has given Watson several massages, and “not once did it turn sexual.” She says it was “always professional.”

I can say this, I’ve given @deshaunwatson several massages, an not once did it turn sexual or he become aroused. Always professional and great conversations. — L A L A (@LovelyLaaLaaa) March 19, 2021

This woman does not have any significant information on her social media profiles, such as a full name, actual profession, or more about her identity. She does have lots of photos of herself in skimpy outfits though.

The attorney suing Watson claims to have allegations from at least 22 women. The agent for the Houston Texans quarterback claims the woman accusing his client of improper behavior are lying.

H/T Egotastic Sports