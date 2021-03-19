Deshaun Watson’s agent suggests women are lying

A total of seven sexual assault lawsuits have been filed against Deshaun Watson, and the Houston Texans quarterback’s agent issued a response to the allegations on Friday.

Watson’s agent David Mulugheta sent a tweet shortly after four new lawsuits were filed against his client, bringing the total to seven. Mulugheta implied that the alleged victims are taking part in an organized money grab.

Sexual assault is real. Victims should be heard, offenders prosecuted. Individuals fabricate stories in pursuit of financial gain often. Their victims should be heard, and those offenders also prosecuted. I simply hope we keep this same energy with the truth. — David Mulugheta (@DavidMulugheta) March 19, 2021

Tony Buzbee, the attorney representing the women who are suing Watson, says there are a total of nine victims. All of the allegations are related to Watson receiving massages. Buzbee shared screenshots of text messages on social media Thursday that claim to show Watson apologizing for making one of the massage therapists feel uncomfortable. You can see the text messages here.

Mulugheta has had a busy offseason with Watson, as he is also trying to help the Pro Bowler force his way out of Houston. The agent ripped the Texans in a tweet earlier this offseason that he later deleted.

Watson adamantly denied the allegations after news of the first lawsuit surfaced on Tuesday and said he is looking forward to clearing his name.