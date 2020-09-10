Dak Prescott, brother Tad respond to Skip Bayless depression criticism

Dak Prescott and his brother Tad responded on Thursday to criticism from Skip Bayless about the Dallas Cowboys quarterback going public about his battles with depression.

Prescott revealed in an interview published on Wednesday that he dealt with depression related to COVID-19 quarantines. Bayless, a TV host on FS1, said that Prescott revealing his depression was a competitive disadvantage.

Dak responded on Thursday and said that being open about his issues is an example of good leadership.

“No, I think that is a fake leader. Being a real leader is about being genuine and being real,” Prescott said, via David Helman. “As I said, if I wouldn’t have talked about those things to the people I did, I wouldn’t have realized my friends and a lot more people go through them. And they are as common as they are.

“I don’t think for one second — leaders or not — I don’t care how big a person you are, if you are not mentally healthy and you are not thinking the right way, then you are not going to be able to lead people the right way. Before I even lead I have to make sure my mind is in the right place to do that and lead people to where they want to be. I think that is important – to be vulnerable, to be genuine and to be transparent. That goes a long way when you are a leader and your voice is being heard by so many and you can inspire.”

Dak’s brother Tad also wrote about the matter on Twitter and thanked people for their support.

Thank you so much to so many for your continued support of @dak and myself. I have no words on the comments made by @RealSkipBayless I don’t know the man but the fact so many athletes have publicly shared their dislike for him says it all @RealSkipBayless & @undisputed — Tad Prescott (@86Prescott) September 10, 2020

Bayless was criticized widely throughout social media for his comments. You can watch and read what he said here.