Dak Prescott suffered injury on Cowboys’ game-winning play

The Dallas Cowboys scored a dramatic overtime win against the New England Patriots on Sunday, but the final play of the game was not quite perfect.

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott suffered a right calf strain on his game-winning touchdown pass in overtime. Prescott will be further evaluated.

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott suffered a right calf strain on game-winning overtime play. Will be evaluated further Monday in Dallas. — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) October 18, 2021

It’s not ideal for Dallas, but it remains to be seen how severe it is. The good news is the Cowboys are heading into their bye week, which should afford Prescott ample time to heal up and be good to go in two weeks for their Oct. 31 trip to Minnesota.

Any soreness Prescott has in that area has to be looked at carefully, considering the fractured right ankle he suffered last season. That said, Prescott has said that ankle isn’t something that occupies his thoughts anymore, and there’s no indication it’s caused anything significant here either.