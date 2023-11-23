Report: 1 NFC quarterback in line for big offseason contract extension

Another quarterback is reportedly poised for a market-setting contract extension this offseason, and not for the first time.

The Dallas Cowboys are expected to pursue a new contract with quarterback Dak Prescott at the end of the season, according to Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports. Prescott’s new deal is expected to make him among the highest-paid at the position once again.

There will be some level of urgency to get a deal done this offseason, as Prescott will head into 2024 with one year left on his previous contract. The cap hit on that deal is worth nearly $60 million, adding further incentive for the Cowboys to get something done.

The highest-paid quarterbacks are making roughly $50 million per year these days, so one can expect Prescott to demand something similar to that. Jerry Jones certainly seems to be bracing himself for that sort of deal, too.

Prescott is having an outstanding year, with 19 touchdowns and six interceptions through ten games.