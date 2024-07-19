Reporter shares update on contract talks between Dak Prescott, Cowboys

Dak Prescott wants a contract extension from the Dallas Cowboys this offseason, and the two sides are reportedly still working toward an agreement.

According to Dianna Russini of The Athletic, the Cowboys have had “positive conversations” recently with Prescott’s agent, Todd France. Executives in Dallas have also spoken directly with Prescott, which could be a good sign.

The Dallas Cowboys are currently having positive conversations with Dak Prescott's agent Todd France as they are working to get a deal done. They are also talking directly to Prescott. Stephen Jones joined Scoop City to discuss: https://t.co/Gx1G2MzGMs — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) July 19, 2024

Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones discussed Prescott’s contract situation and other topics during an appearance on the latest installment of Russini “Scoop City” podcast, which was released on Friday. Jones did not go into detail about the negotiations, but he continued to speak very highly of Prescott.

“And then of course you have Dak who’s obviously his resume speaks for itself,” Jones said, as transcribed by Mauricio Rodriguez of A to Z Sports. “I think he was second in MVP voting last year. He’s just had an extraordinary career here in Dallas. Those things just take time when you’re talking about the amount of money involved.”

Several quarterbacks have signed contracts over the past two years with average annual values of more than $50 million. Joe Burrow and Trevor Lawrence are now the highest-paid QBs in the NFL at $55 million per year. There has been talk that Prescott is seeking significantly more than that.

The Cowboys seem motivated to get a deal done with Prescott, but they have other players like CeeDee Lamb who are also looking to get paid. If the negotiations continue to drag out, there is a chance Prescott will prefer to table them until after the 2024 season.