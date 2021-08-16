Dak Prescott may be held out of entire preseason by Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys insist that quarterback Dak Prescott is on course to start in Week 1, though there’s a chance he might not play at all in preseason.

Coach Mike McCarthy said Monday that the team was being cautious with Prescott’s shoulder soreness, but still expect he will be ready for Week 1. McCarthy added, however, that if Prescott does not play in Saturday’s third preseason game, he won’t play in the fourth, either.

#Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy says they are still limiting QB Dak Prescott (shoulder strain). He’s still on course for the opener but being cautious. One note, he says if he doesn’t play Saturday in the preseason game at AT&T stadium he won’t play in the final preseason game either. — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) August 16, 2021

There have been some signs of concern for Prescott’s shoulder, but the Cowboys continue to publicly say that everything is fine. That’s backed up by the fact that Prescott was apparently able to throw pain-free on Saturday.

Prescott is still coming off a gruesome ankle injury he suffered last season. That’s all the more reason for the Cowboys to be cautious and take it slow with getting him back on the field.