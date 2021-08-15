Report: Dak Prescott threw before game without pain

Dak Prescott did not play in the Dallas Cowboys’ second preseason game on Saturday night, which was expected. He did, however, throw before the exhibition, and it reportedly could not have gone better.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media says Prescott had “no setbacks, no issues, no pain” while throwing before Saturday’s game.

Prescott left practice on July 28 with the shoulder injury. Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy said the quarterback did some “light throwing” last weekend, but Prescott has not taken part in throwing drills in practice. The fact that he threw without pain is a positive sign.

Prescott underwent a second MRI earlier in the week, but the Cowboys said it was only precautionary. They have maintained both publicly and privately that they are not concerned the shoulder injury will be a long-term issue.

Prescott, who is still working his way back from the gruesome ankle injury he suffered last year, blamed himself for the shoulder issue. The Cowboys are obviously playing it safe with him, but he appears to be on track to play in Week 1.