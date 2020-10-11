Dak Prescott injury update: QB will undergo ankle surgery

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott will require surgery on his ankle injury.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Chris Mortensen reported Sunday that Prescott will undergo surgery on Sunday night.

The news about Prescott’s surgery is another indicator of the apparent seriousness of the ankle injury.

Prescott was taken to the hospital almost immediately after leaving Sunday’s game against the New York Giants. He was unable to put any weight on the ankle when moving to the cart.

Numerous players around the league shared their thoughts for Prescott. Owner Jerry Jones and his family had serious reactions as well.

Even Jason Garrett, who is now a coach with the Giants, put allegiances aside to support his former quarterback.

Prescott was 14/21 for 166 yards and an interception prior to suffering the injury against the Giants.