Jerry Jones’ family has emotional reaction to Dak Prescott injury

Jerry Jones and his family had an emotional reaction to Dak Prescott’s ankle injury on Sunday.

The Dallas Cowboys quarterback suffered a bad ankle injury during the third quarter of the game. He ended up taken to the hospital for examination.

Players and coaches on the field showed immediate concern for Dak after the injury. So did the Jones family.

CBS showed video of how Jerry and those in the owner’s suite reacted to the injury. Stephen Jones, an executive vice president for the Cowboys, gave a consoling hug.

Jerry Jones and his family are very emotional after the injury to DAK. #CowboysNation #NFL pic.twitter.com/C34cnBDY7z — Buffalo Blue Jays 32-28——X (@bradysavageyeet) October 11, 2020

Both Stephen and Jerry shared a look of great concern.

This was the reaction from Jerry Jones and Stephen Jones after Dak Prescott's injury. Great concern from both men #Cowboys #JerryJones #DakPrescott pic.twitter.com/zzK6Bnl2j5 — Larry Brown Sports (@larrybrownsport) October 11, 2020

Prescott is the team’s franchise quarterback. Losing him is devastating to the team, its fans, and the league in general.

Players around the league reacted with concern towards Prescott. Jason Garrett went to check on his former QB.

Prescott was taken to the hospital and is set to undergo ankle surgery.