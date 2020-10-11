 Skip to main content
Sunday, October 11, 2020

Jerry Jones’ family has emotional reaction to Dak Prescott injury

October 11, 2020
by Larry Brown

Jerry Jones Stephen Jones

Jerry Jones and his family had an emotional reaction to Dak Prescott’s ankle injury on Sunday.

The Dallas Cowboys quarterback suffered a bad ankle injury during the third quarter of the game. He ended up taken to the hospital for examination.

Players and coaches on the field showed immediate concern for Dak after the injury. So did the Jones family.

CBS showed video of how Jerry and those in the owner’s suite reacted to the injury. Stephen Jones, an executive vice president for the Cowboys, gave a consoling hug.

Both Stephen and Jerry shared a look of great concern.

Prescott is the team’s franchise quarterback. Losing him is devastating to the team, its fans, and the league in general.

Players around the league reacted with concern towards Prescott. Jason Garrett went to check on his former QB.

Prescott was taken to the hospital and is set to undergo ankle surgery.

