NFL world reacts to Dak Prescott ankle injury

October 11, 2020
by Grey Papke

Dak Prescott

Dak Prescott’s ankle injury elicited a number of reactions from the NFL world.

Many of Prescott’s fellow players were quick to wish the Dallas Cowboys quarterback well. Among them was Patrick Mahomes, one of Prescott’s fellow young stars at the position.

Other star players said they were playing for Prescott and were clearly impacted by the seriousness of the injury.

Carson Wentz, a division rival who has suffered a serious injury himself, also wished Prescott well.

Former Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant sent a stark message to Cowboys owner Jerry Jones urging him to take care of Prescott as much as necessary.

Prescott was in tears as he was carted off the field following the injury. Many of his peers clearly had an emotional reaction as well.

