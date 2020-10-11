NFL world reacts to Dak Prescott ankle injury

Dak Prescott’s ankle injury elicited a number of reactions from the NFL world.

Many of Prescott’s fellow players were quick to wish the Dallas Cowboys quarterback well. Among them was Patrick Mahomes, one of Prescott’s fellow young stars at the position.

Big time Prayers up man @dak !!!! — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) October 11, 2020

Other star players said they were playing for Prescott and were clearly impacted by the seriousness of the injury.

Damn, I Hate that for #4! — Jamal Adams (@Prez) October 11, 2020

Dang Dak I’m hurt for you man …. goodness dawg — F L S H (@Melvingordon25) October 11, 2020

Carson Wentz, a division rival who has suffered a serious injury himself, also wished Prescott well.

Worst part of the game. Definitely praying for @dak https://t.co/JAZFDzJaRy — Carson Wentz (@cj_wentz) October 11, 2020

Former Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant sent a stark message to Cowboys owner Jerry Jones urging him to take care of Prescott as much as necessary.

STEPHEN JONES JERRY JONES YALL MAKE SURE YALL TAKE CARE OF DAK IF HE CANT PLAY AGAIN — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) October 11, 2020

No sympathy needed…. make sure he’s right.. he deserves that much Prayers up 4 You are a real guy — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) October 11, 2020

Prescott was in tears as he was carted off the field following the injury. Many of his peers clearly had an emotional reaction as well.