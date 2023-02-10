Dak Prescott reveals how he felt about Kellen Moore departure

The Dallas Cowboys’ offensive coordinator change certainly appears to have taken place without consulting quarterback Dak Prescott.

Prescott had a brief exchange with a reporter Thursday where he made clear he was happy for his former offensive coordinator Kellen Moore for landing a new job. The quarterback also said, however, he was not happy to see Moore leave.

“I’m upset but I’m happy for him,” Prescott told Calvin Watkins of The Dallas Morning News.

The Cowboys and Moore made what was characterized as a mutual decision to part ways at the end of the season. He was quickly snapped up by the Los Angeles Chargers as their offensive coordinator. The Cowboys, meanwhile, will turn over the responsibility of playcalling to head coach Mike McCarthy.

Prescott may have been a reason that Moore is now elsewhere. He threw a league-leading 15 interceptions despite missing five games, and his inconsistent play was a factor in Dallas’ playoff exit. Perhaps Moore took the fall for that, at least partly, but Prescott is not thrilled with that outcome.