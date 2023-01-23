 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditMonday, January 23, 2023

Micah Parsons appears to blame Cowboys’ offense for loss

January 23, 2023
by Steve DelVecchio
Read
Micah Parsons in his Cowboys uniform

Nov 20, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons (11) looks on prior to the game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

Dallas Cowboys fans were frustrated that their team could not get anything going offensively in Sunday’s loss to the San Francisco 49ers, and it sounds like Micah Parsons felt the same way.

The Cowboys scored just one touchdown in their 19-12 Divisional Round loss. Parsons noted after the game that San Francisco’s defense made more plays than the Cowboys’ did, but he said he felt Dallas did enough defensively to win.

Parsons was stating the obvious, and Dak Prescott agreed with him. The Cowboys quarterback said there were “no excuses” for his two interceptions and told reporters Dallas would have won if not for his mistakes. Prescott also made a bold prediction about next season.

It can sometimes create tension when a defensive player points the finger at the offense or vice-versa, but we doubt that will be the case here. Parsons is right that the Cowboys’ defense played well enough to win. That is probably one of the reasons he did not appreciate the social media post Deebo Samuel made after the game.

Article Tags

Dallas CowboysMicah ParsonsNFL Playoffs 2022
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus