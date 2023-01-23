Micah Parsons appears to blame Cowboys’ offense for loss

Dallas Cowboys fans were frustrated that their team could not get anything going offensively in Sunday’s loss to the San Francisco 49ers, and it sounds like Micah Parsons felt the same way.

The Cowboys scored just one touchdown in their 19-12 Divisional Round loss. Parsons noted after the game that San Francisco’s defense made more plays than the Cowboys’ did, but he said he felt Dallas did enough defensively to win.

A frustrated Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons said the 49ers defense made more plays than they did. But he also added that giving up just one touchdown and getting Deebo and McCaffrey in check should have been enough to win, especially if they don't have the two picks — Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) January 23, 2023

Parsons was stating the obvious, and Dak Prescott agreed with him. The Cowboys quarterback said there were “no excuses” for his two interceptions and told reporters Dallas would have won if not for his mistakes. Prescott also made a bold prediction about next season.

It can sometimes create tension when a defensive player points the finger at the offense or vice-versa, but we doubt that will be the case here. Parsons is right that the Cowboys’ defense played well enough to win. That is probably one of the reasons he did not appreciate the social media post Deebo Samuel made after the game.