Dak Prescott loses touchdown on fumble after bad call on play before

October 17, 2021
by Larry Brown

The New England Patriots created one heck of a game-changing turnover on Sunday after getting some help from the referees.

The Dallas Cowboys were on the goal line with a minute and a half left in the second quarter at New England. Dallas was down 14-10 and had an obvious chance to take the lead. On third down, Dallas gave the ball to Dak Prescott for a quarterback sneak. He appeared to get into the end zone pretty convincingly, but the officials said he was short.

Then on 4th-and-goal, Prescott took the snap and leaped over the pile towards the end zone. But Ja’Whaun Bentley knocked the ball loose and caused a fumble.

Though the officials initially signaled touchdown, a review showed that Prescott lost possession before breaking the plane of the goal line.

New England was awarded the ball through a fumble.

What a terrible sequence for the Cowboys. They got robbed of a touchdown on third down, then they lost a fumble on fourth down. What a bad break.

