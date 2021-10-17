Dak Prescott loses touchdown on fumble after bad call on play before

The New England Patriots created one heck of a game-changing turnover on Sunday after getting some help from the referees.

The Dallas Cowboys were on the goal line with a minute and a half left in the second quarter at New England. Dallas was down 14-10 and had an obvious chance to take the lead. On third down, Dallas gave the ball to Dak Prescott for a quarterback sneak. He appeared to get into the end zone pretty convincingly, but the officials said he was short.

Then on 4th-and-goal, Prescott took the snap and leaped over the pile towards the end zone. But Ja’Whaun Bentley knocked the ball loose and caused a fumble.

Though the officials initially signaled touchdown, a review showed that Prescott lost possession before breaking the plane of the goal line.

On fourth-and-1, Cowboys QB Dak Prescott doesn't have control of the keeper. Loose ball ruled a fumble. Dallas red-zone offense rough. Second turnover in end zone vs. Patriots. pic.twitter.com/beahTtvjVJ — Jori Epstein (@JoriEpstein) October 17, 2021

New England was awarded the ball through a fumble.

What a terrible sequence for the Cowboys. They got robbed of a touchdown on third down, then they lost a fumble on fourth down. What a bad break.