Dak Prescott makes guarantee for Cowboys’ 2026 season

Dak Prescott is already trying to erase the 2025 season from his memory with a few games left in the campaign.

The Dallas Cowboys quarterback spoke to reporters Tuesday ahead of his team’s Christmas Day clash against the Washington Commanders. With the Cowboys no longer in the playoff hunt, Prescott made a guarantee to the team’s fan base for next season.

“We won’t be back here in this spot,” Prescott said, via ESPN’s Todd Archer.

Ironically, Prescott followed up by admitting that he’s made similar promises in the past that he hasn’t kept, specifically about not crashing out early in the postseason. He harped on doing other things beyond his individual preparation that could help the team avoid another disastrous campaign.

“I feel like the last few times I’ve said that were playoff losses,” Prescott added. “Each year has its own troubles. Each year has its own highs, lows, ebbs and flows and everything within it. The importance is controlling what you can. I’m going to do my damnedest, controlling what I can and as you get older, I think having more input, having more say so and being asked more questions from the front office.

“Maybe there’s a little bit more that I can do, and it’s not physically or me getting better at my game. Maybe it’s speaking up and saying that this will help or I think this can help. Whatever it takes, once again I’m going to do my damnedest and make sure that I’m influencing and encouraging everybody else around me, not just the players, to do the same.”

Prescott has had a solid season from a statistical standpoint. Through 15 games this season, the Cowboys QB has tallied a league-best 378 completions for 4,175 passing yards, 28 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions.

Dallas’ latest three-game slide, however, dropped the team out of playoff contention. The Philadelphia Eagles officially knocked the Cowboys out Saturday with their win over the Washington Commanders to seal the NFC East crown.

Despite no longer having anything to play for, Prescott stayed firm that he would play in the final two games of the season. The veteran QB said that he “would fight” head coach Brian Schottenheimer if there were conversations about taking any days off.