Cowboys get meme treatment after finally getting eliminated from playoffs

The Dallas Cowboys are mathematically eliminated from playoff contention, and fans are not staying quiet about it.

The Cowboys entered Week 16 with less than a 1% chance of sneaking into the postseason. Dallas needed to win each of its last three games, while the Philadelphia Eagles had to lose out the rest of the way for it to happen.

Cowboys fans dreaming of such a miraculous finish were disappointed Saturday when the Eagles clinched the NFC East division crown via a chippy win over the Washington Commanders.

The roasting of the Cowboys finally began in earnest, with several fans clowning “American’s Team” for not even getting a chance to end their conference championship game drought.

The Cowboys have not made the NFC Conference Championship Game since the franchise last won the Super Bowl in 1995. That’s a full three decades of postseason futility for Dallas, while every other NFC team has made the conference title game at least once since 2010.

Most fans — and even Dak Prescott himself — accepted that the Cowboys were already virtually out of playoff contention as of last week. If anything, the swift elimination kept fans from holding out any false hope for any longer.