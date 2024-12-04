Dak Prescott has firm stance on Mike McCarthy’s potential exit from Cowboys

Many Dallas Cowboys fans are ready to move on from Mike McCarthy as their team’s head coach. Dak Prescott does not share the same sentiment.

McCarthy is in the final year of the five-year contract he signed with the Cowboys back in 2020. Given how tumultuous Dallas’ season has been this season, some expect the team to move on from McCarthy at season’s end.

On Tuesday, Prescott spoke to Yahoo Sports’ Jori Epstein about McCarthy’s tenure in Dallas potentially coming to an end. The Cowboys quarterback put his full support behind McCarthy.

“Your coach seems like he’s playing on his last contract,” Prescott told Epstein. “And [I’m] almost feeling helpless like I can’t help him in this situation, especially a guy you believe in so much and you believe in being your head coach,” Prescott told Jori Epstein of Yahoo Sports. “Control what I can control, help and support Mike to every extent that I can.”

Prescott also expressed optimism that McCarthy could return, given how Cowboys owner Jerry Jones broached the topic last week.

The Cowboys QB suffered a season-ending hamstring injury that severely hampered the team’s playoff hopes this season. But after pulling off back-to-back wins over the Washington Commanders and New York Giants, the 5-7 Cowboys aren’t completely out of the postseason picture just yet.

How the team finishes things out could potentially play a role in what the team chooses to do with McCarthy beyond this season.

H/T Pro Football Talk