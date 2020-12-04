Dak Prescott acknowledges being out for season is ‘tough’

Dak Prescott opened up about the difficulties of his season-ending injury.

Prescott suffered a compound fracture and dislocated ankle against the New York Giants in Week 5. He is trying to work his way back but knows there is a long road ahead.

In NFL.com’s Pepsi Rookie Roundtable, Prescott talked about what it’s like being out for the season. He feels badly because he knows the Cowboys need him. He says being out is “tough.”

“As my career just in a snapshot, I’ve been able to play every level of my career because the guy in front of me has gotten injured,” Prescott said. “So I know what it means to be ready, to stay ready in case a guy gets injured in front of you. And now to be that guy that’s injured, for the first time in my career, I’m missing the rest of the season. It’s different. It’s tough.”

Prescott also talked about how setting small goals for himself helps guide him through his rehab process.

“For me, as I talk about the mental capacity, it’s about creating and making small victories. Each and every day, when I wake up and I go in for rehab, it’s about, for me, seeing my leg or seeing my body do something that it didn’t do the day before or creating a feeling that I didn’t have the day before — so I know that I’m continuing to get better. And at the end of the day, I know my team needs me. I know that they need me now for support but they’ll need me again later, so it’s about helping them, whichever way that I can and however I can.

“It’s about being right mentally and then counting those small victories.”

Prescott seems to have a great attitude through his rehab process. That could explain why he reportedly is making “amazing” progress.

The 27-year-old passed for 1,856 yards, nine touchdowns and four interceptions this season, with three rushing touchdowns. He was playing this season on the franchise tag, so his contract situation will be something to follow.

Photo: Jeffrey Beall/Wikimedia via CC-BY 4.0