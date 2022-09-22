Jerry Jones rooting for Cowboys QB controversy

The Dallas Cowboys do not have a quarterback controversy, at least not right now. Owner Jerry Jones, however, would love it if there was one.

On Thursday, Jones admitted he would love it if backup quarterback Cooper Rush played well enough in Dak Prescott’s absence to actually prove himself as an option even when Prescott is healthy.

Jerry Jones wouldn’t mind a QB controversy between Dak Prescott and Cooper Rush. He said he’d walk to New York if it meant Rush played so well going forward that the Cowboys had a tough decision to make pic.twitter.com/3aG98I3Fx5 — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) September 22, 2022

“Of course I would. That means we won. If he comes in there and plays as well as Prescott played … I’d walk to New York to get that,” Jones said.

The reality is that there is probably nothing Rush can do to keep the job once Prescott returns from his injury. Dallas has invested heavily in Prescott, and there is no dispute that he is the starter. Still, Jones wants to win, and if Rush is winning, he’s probably performing well enough.

Prescott could be back much more quickly than initially anticipated. That could make Jones’ hopes moot pretty rapidly.