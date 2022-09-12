Dak Prescott suffers right hand injury against Bucs

The Dallas Cowboys added injury to insult on Sunday night.

The Cowboys were trailing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 19-3 late in the fourth quarter of “Sunday Night Football” and had the ball. Prescott was hoping to drive the Cowboys down the field, but the Bucs defense had other ideas.

Prescott had his right hand hit by Shaq Barrett as he was delivering a pass on the first play of the drive.

Prescott remained in the game, but struggled to get zip on the ball. He got his right hand hit on a delivery a second time on the possession and ended up checking out of the game.

#Cowboys QB Dak Prescott got hit on his throwing hand. Cooper Rush is in the game as Dak gets checked out.pic.twitter.com/IAQFCW81KH — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 12, 2022

Cooper Rush came in to replace Prescott, who later headed into the locker room for X-rays and further examinations.

Prescott entered the game with an ankle injury and exited the game with an injured throwing hand.

The seventh-year quarterback was 14/29 for 134 yards and an interception before exiting. His Cowboys lost 19-3.

It’s bad enough to start a season 0-1, but it’s even worse when your franchise quarterback suffers an injury to his throwing hand.