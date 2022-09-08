Dak Prescott reveals cause of latest ankle issue

Dak Prescott will be listed on the official injury report heading into the Dallas’ Cowboys Week 1 showdown with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but the star quarterback insists there is no need for concern. He simply needed some new footwear.

Prescott left practice on Thursday with an ankle issue. He later told reporters that he tried out some new cleats that were not comfortable. Prescott said the Cowboys wanted to be cautious with his surgically repaired ankle

Dak Prescott on the ankle issue that kept him from finishing practice: “It is my ankle, but we are just being very, very cautious. So switching shoes today probably wasn’t the best idea.’’ Prescott walked without a limp and no tape was evident on his right foot. — Ed Werder (@WerderEdESPN) September 8, 2022

Prescott said he decided to try some Jordan 11 cleats, but obviously they did not work out. He is planning to go back to his old shoes going forward.

Cowboys fans may feel a bit uneasy about any ankle injury given Prescott’s history. However, he is planning to make one big change this season that would only be possible if he is fully healthy.

Prescott showed no ill effects last season of the ankle injury that prematurely ended his 2020 campaign. He threw for 4,449 yards, 37 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He just has to make sure he has the right cleats on if he wants to duplicate that this year.