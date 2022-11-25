Dak Prescott goes viral for his funny phone wallpaper

Dak Prescott seems to be his own biggest fan.

A funny photo of the Dallas Cowboys quarterback Prescott went viral after Thursday’s win over the New York Giants. Prescott was speaking with the FOX crew and holding his phone at an angle that made the wallpaper visible. Prescott’s wallpaper appeared to be a picture of … himself.

Take a look.

Looks like Dak's phone's wallpaper is a pic of himself 😂 pic.twitter.com/xwffFSMWx8 — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) November 25, 2022

Considering the results though, you can’t really fault Prescott for relying on himself for motivation. Since returning from his thumb fracture in Week 8, Prescott had led the Cowboys to a 4-1 record while throwing for a combined 1,259 yards and ten touchdowns. Thursday’s victory over the division rival Giants, moving them into sole possession of second place in the burly NFC East, was perhaps Dallas’ biggest triumph yet this season.

Still, Prescott always provides the Internet with great meme content. Just last week, he was getting roasted over his highly unusual warmup routine.