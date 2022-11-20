Dak Prescott had interesting warmup routine before game

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott had an interesting warmup routine before his team’s game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.

Prescott got loose on the field at U.S. Bank Stadium using resistance bands, which is standard procedure. The intensity was the unusual part. Check it out:

Dak is getting LOOOOOOOOSE pregame for @dallascowboys 😂 pic.twitter.com/3Nv9WheTHa — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) November 20, 2022

Whatever song Prescott was listening to appeared to be working. If he plays with that much passion against the Vikings, the Cowboys should be just fine.