Dak Prescott had interesting warmup routine before game

November 20, 2022
by Steve DelVecchio
Dak Prescott warms up with bands

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott had an interesting warmup routine before his team’s game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.

Prescott got loose on the field at U.S. Bank Stadium using resistance bands, which is standard procedure. The intensity was the unusual part. Check it out:

Whatever song Prescott was listening to appeared to be working. If he plays with that much passion against the Vikings, the Cowboys should be just fine.

