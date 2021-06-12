Dak Prescott has warning for NFL about Ezekiel Elliott

If Dak Prescott is right, the Dallas Cowboys offense might be in for a big season in 2021.

Prescott said Friday that Elliott is in “the best shape of his life” and suggested that the running back is in for a big comeback season in 2021.

“Zeke looks great,” Prescott said, via Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News. “He’s in the best shape of his life. Looking fast. Everybody’s seen the clips of him working out independently with his running back coach. His cuts, just how explosive he is. Excited to have a full year with him again and getting him healthy throughout the whole season.”

Obviously, we can’t know for sure how true this is until we get a glimpse at Elliott for ourselves. That said, Prescott isn’t the only one who’s saying these things about Elliott.

Injuries slowed Elliott last season, limiting him to a career-worst 979 rushing yards. He was also hurt by Prescott’s injury absence, which allowed defenses to key in on him more. Those things should change in 2021, so maybe Prescott is right.