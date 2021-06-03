Dez Bryant explains why he expects big season from Ezekiel Elliott

One of the reasons the Dallas Cowboys failed to meet expectations in 2020 was the fact that Ezekiel Elliott was not as productive as he had been in previous seasons. His former teammate sees that changing in 2021.

Wide receiver Dez Bryant said Thursday he has seen Elliott “a few times” in recent months and was impressed by his demeanor. Bryant believes Elliott needed a year to adjust to coach Mike McCarthy’s offense, and thinks the running back is poised for a big year now that he’s done so.

I’m not surprised.. I’ve seen Zeke a few times this year.. I love his demeanor heading into this year..he was in a offense that wasn’t friendly for his style… I said this the day McCarty was hired.. he needed this year to adjust and that’s exactly what he did.. I’m excited 21 https://t.co/YWVkX9zCHF — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) June 3, 2021

Elliott failed to produce a 100-yard game until Week 11 last season, though he did seem to pick things up a little late in the year despite a calf injury. His role was also hindered by Dak Prescott’s season-ending injury, which meant that defenses didn’t have to respect the Dallas passing game as much and were able to key in on Elliott instead. He ended up rushing for 979 yards on the season, the worst total of his career thus far.

Prescott appears set to come back strong in 2021. That should mean good things for Elliott as well.