Notable team listed as favorite to land Bill Belichick next year

Bill Belichick has indicated he is interested in coaching again next year after striking out in the most recent hiring cycle. There is one very interesting team listed as the favorite to land him for 2025.

SportsBetting.ag listed odds on which team Belichick will be the coach of in 2025. They have the Dallas Cowboys listed as the even money favorite. After that come the New York Jets, Philadelphia Eagles and Chicago Bears. Teams beyond that have lower odds.

Here is the list of teams with odds of 12-1 or better.

Which team will Bill Belichick be head coach of in 2025?

Dallas Cowboys 1/1

New York Jets 5/1

Philadelphia Eagles 6/1

Chicago Bears 8/1

Las Vegas Raiders 10/1

New York Giants 10/1

Buffalo Bills 12/1

New Orleans Saints 12/1

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 12/1

Belichick is also listed as a 1-2 favorite to be a head coach next season.

After parting ways with the New England Patriots following a historic run as their head coach, Belichick was a candidate for at least one job — the Atlanta Falcons. The Falcons instead decided to hire Raheem Morris for the job.

Belichick is taking on several media jobs this year in order to remain visible so he does not become a forgotten figure as a coach candidate. Though he is 72, he is still interested in coaching again and beating Don Shula’s career wins record of 347.

The Cowboys are on the list as a potential team due to the pressure on Mike McCarthy to excel in the postseason after three straight early exits. The thinking is Belichick could be a coach to get the team over the hump.