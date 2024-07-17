Bill Belichick’s future plans revealed after taking new media gig

Bill Belichick will be a busy man in 2024, even though he will not be working on an NFL sideline. The former New England Patriots coach is lining up multiple media jobs, but that reportedly should not be taken as a signal regarding his future career plans.

In an appearance on “The Rich Eisen Show” Tuesday, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero made clear that Belichick fully intends to coach again. The legendary coach is motivated by the possibility of setting the all-time record for coaching wins, but is also embracing the opportunity to remind people that he does have a personality beyond his coaching persona.

It's always fun when @TomPelissero sits in with the guys because we get to ask him wild things about the #NFL — Tom dips into the Helmet Full of Questions!#DaBears #RaiseHail #ForTheShoe #Belichick pic.twitter.com/IvN75qcO2r — Rich Eisen Show (@RichEisenShow) July 16, 2024

“Bill Belichick intends to coach in 2025,” Pelissero said. “He’s staying engaged in the game. He’s showing up to roasts. He’s now going to be on Inside the NFL. We’ve seen him showing up to different events in high school, at the Manning Passing Academy. We saw him at the University of Washington, where his son Steve is now the defensive coordinator. He’ll be trying to better himself. He’ll be trying to remind you that he’s not Darth Vader, that there is more to Bill Belichick. He’s done a good job of that so far with media stuff.

“He’s fully invested, he wants to coach again. He wants to pursue the all-time wins record. Those are things that really matter a lot to Bill Belichick. Where is that going to be? I think that’s going to depend on a lot of different factors.”

Belichick added another media gig to his growing roster this week, but it does sound like these are one-year propositions if all goes according to plan. The big question is where he might coach, but without knowing what jobs are likely to become available, any suggestion there would be pure speculation.