Cowboys have officially hired their next head coach

Dallas has made Brian Schottenheimer their new head coach. Cowboys team owner Jerry Jones confirmed the news to ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Friday.

“Brian Schottenheimer is known as a career assistant,” Jones said, according to Schefter. “He ain’t Brian no more. He is now known as the head coach of the Dallas Cowboys.”

Schottenheimer is set to be introduced to the media on Monday.

The news does not come as a surprise. On Thursday, a report said that the Cowboys were getting close in their progress towards hiring Schottenheimer. Earlier in the week, reports said that Schottenheimer had emerged as a favorite for the job.

Schottenheimer, 51, is the son of late former NFL head coach Marty Schottenheimer. He has been the Cowboys’ offensive coordinator the last two seasons and has more than two decades of experience as an assistant coach in the NFL. Prior to his time with the Cowboys, Schottenheimer served as the offensive coordinator for the Seattle Seahawks, St. Louis Rams and New York Jets.

Schottenheimer replaces Mike McCarthy as the Cowboys’ head coach. Dallas had gone 49-35 under McCarthy, but they were 1-3 in the playoffs under him, and had gone a disappointing 7-10 this season.