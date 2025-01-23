Report: Cowboys have decided on new head coach

The Dallas Cowboys are reportedly closing in on hiring their next head coach.

Brian Schottenheimer is expected to be named the new head coach of the Cowboys, according to longtime reporter Clarence Hill Jr.

“Look for the Cowboys to cross the finish line on hiring Brian Schottenheimer no later than Friday, possibly today,” Hill wrote on X Thursday.

Schottenheimer emerged as a surprise favorite for the Cowboys job earlier in the week. The 51-year-old has been the offensive coordinator in Dallas for the last two seasons.

Schottenheimer, who is the son of late former NFL head coach Marty Schottenheimer, has more than two decades of experience as an assistant coach in the NFL. He was the OC of the Seattle Seahawks, St. Louis Rams and New York Jets before landing in Dallas.

The Cowboys have been patient with their head coach search after they unexpectedly parted ways with Mike McCarthy. There appeared to be legitimate mutual interest between Deion Sanders and the team at one point, but those rumors have since fizzled.

Schottenheimer would not be a flashy hire for the Cowboys, but his familiarity with the franchise likely gave him a leg up with Jerry Jones and company. One report indicated that Dallas might add another big name to their list of candidates, but it sounds like a decision has been reached.