Report: Dallas Goedert hospitalized after alleged sucker punch incident at restaurant

Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert was hospitalized after a bizarre alleged incident at a restaurant Friday night.

According to Mike Kaye of NJ.com, Goedert was eating at a restaurant with his family when he was sucker punched without any provocation. He was taken to a hospital as a precaution, but is reportedly doing fine.

A source told Charean Williams of ProFootballTalk that Goedert was in South Dakota, and was punched in the face.

There’s little explanation for why someone might have been motivated to punch Goedert in the face. It’s also not clear if the incident was reported, and whether the alleged aggressor might face any consequences for doing this.

Normally when we hear about strange sucker punches, they come during a game, or at least on the field in a competitive environment. This is definitely out of the ordinary, and hopefully Goedert is okay.

Goedert was a second-round pick by the Eagles out of South Dakota State in 2018. He had 58 catches for 607 yards and five touchdowns last season.