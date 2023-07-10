Dalvin Cook’s agent adds fuel to fire amid Jets rumors

Dalvin Cook remains one of the top free agents this offseason.

The longtime Minnesota Vikings running back was said to have recently spurned an existing offer from the Miami Dolphins, who were previously considered the front-runner for his services. While the Miami native is reportedly “still interested” in the Dolphins, the New York Jets remain a viable alternative for Cook.

If the words from Cook’s agent Zac Hiller are any indication, the Jets are indeed very much alive in the Dalvin Cook sweepstakes. Hiller was asked by Heavy’s Paul Esden Jr. about a recent report indicating that Cook to the Jets is “gaining momentum” of late. The 31-year-old agent had nothing but effusive praise for what New York is building and envisioned how perfectly Cook could fit alongside new Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

“[Rodgers] is somebody you absolutely want to play with at some point in your career. 100 percent. … To me, it looks like a great situation. The Jets have something great going on,” said Hiller.

I asked Dalvin Cook’s (@dalvincook) agent, @ZacHiller of @LAASportsEnt, about the @ProFootballTalk report that the #Jets are ‘gaining momentum’ in the Cook sweepstakes: ‘they’re all in, they want to win a #SuperBowl’ + he said Aaron Rodgers (@AaronRodgers12) is someone ‘you… pic.twitter.com/MaEZrbPlkR — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) July 8, 2023

Hiller, who’s from New York, went on to gush for nearly two minutes about the Jets as a Super Bowl contender and Cook’s potential fit with the team.

Of course, this could easily be a leverage play from Cook’s camp to force the Dolphins’ hand and increase their offer. Jets fans hoping to bring Cook over will just have to wait and see.