Pro Bowl RB changing jersey numbers for 2022 season

One Pro Bowl running back is changing his jersey number for the 2022 NFL season.

Dalvin Cook confirmed to reporters at a press conference on Tuesday that he will be wearing jersey number 4 next season.

Cook wanted to change his number last season, but it was too expensive for him to do so. The Athletic Vikings reporter Chad Graff said it would have cost Cook $1.2 million to change, which is why Cook waited until this year to make the move.

League rules last year meant players would’ve had to buy up all their available jerseys in order to switch numbers. Dalvin Cook said it would’ve cost him $1.2 million to switch from 33 to 4. So he waited until this season when there’s no penalty. — Chad Graff (@ChadGraff) April 12, 2022

Cook has been teasing the change since January via his Instagram account. He shared two posts that featured him in the No. 4 jersey.

Cook has worn No. 33 during his five-year NFL career. But he wore No. 4 in college and is returning to the number. As a running back, Cook wasn’t eligible to wear No. 4 until the NFL changed its rules last year, allowing Cook and others to make a change.

Cook rushed for 1,159 yards and six touchdowns last season. He has made three straight Pro Bowls for the Vikings.

Photo: Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (33) takes the field for the first quarter of the NFL Week One game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Minnesota Vikings at Paul Brown Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021. The Bengals led 14-7 at halftime. Minnesota Vikings At Cincinnati Bengals. Sam Greene via Imagn Content Services, LLC