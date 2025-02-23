NFL GM has intriguing prediction about where Matthew Stafford ends up

One NFL general manager believes Matthew Stafford could end up on his third NFC team if the Los Angeles Rams end up trading the veteran quarterback.

Reports emerged earlier this month that Stafford could potentially be on the trading block this offseason. The Rams have reportedly given Stafford permission to speak to other teams as both sides mull over their respective futures.

An experienced NFL GM believes Stafford ends up getting traded to the New York Giants, per Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio. Stafford is said to be looking to restructure his contract ahead of next season, given that the 2-time Pro Bowler is set to earn just around $27 million in 2025.

Dec 13, 2021; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Rams already expressed their intent to move on from one of their pricier stars earlier this month. The team may be similarly hesitant to commit more money to their 37-year-old QB.

If Stafford and the Rams cannot come to terms on a restructured contract, Los Angeles could easily flip him to a team like the QB-needy Giants for draft capital.

The GM also believes that Aaron Rodgers would be willing to do a “sweetheart deal” to sign with the Rams, allowing the team to replace Stafford at a huge discount. Stafford is clearly the more productive of the two at this point in their respective careers. But the Rams would save a ton of money with such a swap.