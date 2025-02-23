Larry Brown Sports

Old photo of Steve Smith in Ravens’ marching band goes viral amid scandal

Well, we finally figured out what Steve Smith was doing in the Baltimore Ravens’ marching band gear.

An old photo of Smith resurfaced on X Saturday. The photos came from when Smith dressed up as part of the Ravens’ marching band — the Marching Ravens — for the team’s Week 4 win over the Bills on September 29.

Steve Smith with his tongue out

In response to the post, someone on X had asked what the heck Smith was doing.

Now we finally know.

Smith was publicly accused Saturday of having had an affair with a married man’s wife. The wife was said to have been a member of the Marching Ravens. So what was Smith doing? One of the band members, allegedly.

Upon being confronted about the affair in a phone call from the woman’s husband, Smith was heard saying, “I’m sorry” to the man.

Smith, 45, has a wife and four children. The man on the wrong end of the affair said he has a child with his wife.

