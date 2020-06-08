Dalvin Cook reportedly wants more than $16 million per year from Vikings

Dalvin Cook wants a new contract from the Minnesota Vikings, and it sounds like the star running back is aiming as high as possible.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter broke the news on Monday that Cook is not planning to report to the Vikings or take part in any team activities unless he gets a new contract. According to Schefter’s colleague Courtney Cronin, Cook is seeking an average annual salary that is higher than the $16 million per year the Carolina Panthers will be paying Christian McCaffrey.

and in time following the draft, the reason for an impasse in negotiations is over the number Cook is looking for. Sources have told me the ideal figure is north of what Christian McCaffrey is making ($16 mill/year), but it does not seem the Vikings want/can be in that ballpark. — Courtney Cronin (@CourtneyRCronin) June 8, 2020

McCaffrey signed a record-breaking four-year, $64 million extension with the Panthers back in April. He will receive $30 million guaranteed, which is the figure that matters most in any NFL deal.

Cook is going to have a difficult time making the case that he deserves more than McCaffrey, mainly because of the former’s injury history. While Cook racked up more than 1,600 yards from scrimmage and scored 13 touchdowns last season, he has missed 19 games through his first three years in the NFL. McCaffrey has better numbers than Cook and has not missed a game in three years.

Cook recently expressed a desire to remain with the Vikings, but the team has already given out one massive contract this offseason. The timing isn’t ideal.