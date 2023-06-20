Dalvin Cook says there is 1 free agent he would like to play with

Dalvin Cook is a free agent and looking for a new team. And there is another free agent he would love to team with.

Cook was a guest on “The Adam Schefter Podcast” for an episode that was released on Monday. During the interview, Schefter asked Cook whether he has been in talks with DeAndre Hopkins considering both are top players who are currently free agents.

Cook said he has been in touch with Hopkins and that playing together would be great.

“If we end up on the same roster, that would be something epic for the NFL,” Cook told Schefter.

Cook said that the two have similar mindsets and both want to win. The running back joked that he was going to send Hopkins a text message so they could talk about teaming up.

Cook rushed for 1,173 yards and 8 touchdowns last season. He also had 39 catches for 295 yards and 2 touchdowns. He will be turning 28 in August and has dropped a hint about where he might want to sign.

Hopkins has been taking some free agent visits, and it seems like the two could wind up as division opponents rather than teammates.