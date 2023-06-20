 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditMonday, June 19, 2023

Dalvin Cook says there is 1 free agent he would like to play with

June 19, 2023
by Larry Brown
Read
Dalvin Cook smiles

Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (33) takes the field for the first quarter of the NFL Week One game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Minnesota Vikings at Paul Brown Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021. The Bengals led 14-7 at halftime. Minnesota Vikings At Cincinnati Bengals. Sam Greene via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Dalvin Cook is a free agent and looking for a new team. And there is another free agent he would love to team with.

Cook was a guest on “The Adam Schefter Podcast” for an episode that was released on Monday. During the interview, Schefter asked Cook whether he has been in talks with DeAndre Hopkins considering both are top players who are currently free agents.

Cook said he has been in touch with Hopkins and that playing together would be great.

“If we end up on the same roster, that would be something epic for the NFL,” Cook told Schefter.

Cook said that the two have similar mindsets and both want to win. The running back joked that he was going to send Hopkins a text message so they could talk about teaming up.

Cook rushed for 1,173 yards and 8 touchdowns last season. He also had 39 catches for 295 yards and 2 touchdowns. He will be turning 28 in August and has dropped a hint about where he might want to sign.

Hopkins has been taking some free agent visits, and it seems like the two could wind up as division opponents rather than teammates.

Article Tags

Dalvin CookDeAndre Hopkins
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus